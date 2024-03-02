Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:27 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 12:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period, moderate north-northeast swell moving through the islands will peak tonight through Sunday and then decline Sunday night and Monday. Additionally, a small, medium to long period northwest swell will arrive this evening and build to moderate heights Sunday into Monday. This will increase surf along exposed north and west facing shores to near High Surf Advisory levels, but the latest guidance suggests that surf will likely remain just below the advisory criteria. This swell will decline late Monday through the rest of the week. A small south swell that has elevated surf along south facing shores for the past day or so will decline on Sunday, with surf remaining small along south shores through the rest of the week. Choppy, moderate trade wind swell may drop slightly on Sunday before rebuilding early next week, keeping surf along east facing shores rough throughout the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.