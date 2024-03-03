Maui Surf Forecast for March 04, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:31 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium period north (010 degree) swell that peaked this afternoon will gradually ease tonight into Monday. Additionally, a moderate, medium to long period northwest (310 degree) swell is currently moving through and will peak tonight through Monday morning. This swell will keep surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores, peaking near or slightly below High Surf Advisory levels. Based on the latest surf observations, buoys, and guidance, several tweaks have been made to the surf forecast for tonight and Monday but the overall forecast philosophy remains the same. This northwest swell will begin to gradually decline Monday afternoon through the rest of the week, with surf along north and west facing shores slowly declining.

Choppy, moderate trade wind swell will remain in place throughout the next several days, keeping surf rough along east-facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small this week with no significant south swells expected.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.