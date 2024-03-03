Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 04, 2024

March 3, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:31 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 02:58 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium period north (010 degree) swell that peaked this afternoon will gradually ease tonight into Monday. Additionally, a moderate, medium to long period northwest (310 degree) swell is currently moving through and will peak tonight through Monday morning. This swell will keep surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores, peaking near or slightly below High Surf Advisory levels. Based on the latest surf observations, buoys, and guidance, several tweaks have been made to the surf forecast for tonight and Monday but the overall forecast philosophy remains the same. This northwest swell will begin to gradually decline Monday afternoon through the rest of the week, with surf along north and west facing shores slowly declining. 


Choppy, moderate trade wind swell will remain in place throughout the next several days, keeping surf rough along east-facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small this week with no significant south swells expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
