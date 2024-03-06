Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 05:44 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:19 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:53 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Persistent strong to near gale trades will bring elevated choppy surf to east facing shores through the forseable future. A small, medium period, northwest swell will bring below seasonal average surf to north facing shores through Thursday. By Friday, a new slightly larger northwest swell will help elevate surf along north facing shores, but still remain below advisory levels.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.