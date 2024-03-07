AAA Hawaiʻi: Average unleaded gas price in Kahului drops 5 cents

The average cost of unleaded gas has dropped 5 cents in Kahului, compared with a week ago, according to AAA Hawaiʻi.

The average price of a regular unleaded gas in Kahului was $4.77 per gallon as of Thursday, 5 cents lower than last week, AAA Hawaiʻi reported. The current price is a cent lower than last month and 12 cents lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the average cost of unleaded gas statewide was $4.68, the same as the prior week.

“Unlike the rest of the nation where gas prices have increased, Hawaiʻi prices have stayed steady,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

The national average gas price is $3.40, which is eight cents higher than last week.

In Honolulu, Thursday’s average price for regular unleaded was $4.58, which is 1 cent higher than last week, 3 cents higher than last month and 20 cents lower than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $4.81, which is the same as last week, 1 cent higher than last month and 4 cents lower than on this date a year ago.