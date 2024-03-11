UH cutting-edge tech on display at Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi event

Autonomous surface vehicles, remote sensors and solar-powered water purifiers were among the technologies on display as part of the Pacific Operational Science and Technology Field Experimentation event held last week at the Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi.

Approximately 45 cutting-edge technology demonstrators were on hand, including the University of Hawaiʻi Applied Research Laboratory and College of Engineering in partnership with the US Department of Defense.

“UH is demonstrating an autonomous surface vehicle. We developed a technique for trying to have a rapid response after a tsunami or hurricane comes into a harbor,” said Margo Edwards, UH Applied Research Laboratory Director. “We want to be able to get sensors out in the water before we put any boats or people out there that might get harmed.”

“We also developed our own kind of low-cost maritime sensor payloads that we can deploy into the ocean and collect sort of whatever information of interest,” said Brennan Yamamoto, Applied Research Laboratory Robotics Engineer. “So this could be water conditions. This could be turbidity. This could be salinity.”

“UH is here, and we’re all subject to the same natural hazards that come in and damage our harbors, damage our homes. We want to be able to help mitigate that, and respond to it. That’s why we’re here,” said Edwards.

The event was hosted by the Applied Research Laboratory at UH, National Security Innovation Network and USINDOPACOM J85 Science and Technology Division.

As part of the event, an 8-foot wave adaptive modular vehicle deployed five remote sensors into the ocean to show how technology can be used to detect potentially dangerous chemicals in the water after a natural disaster.

POST FX event showcased autonomous cargo drones, hybrid battery packs, buoy sensors and more to contribute to modernizing and fostering a resilient future.

Approximately 20 UH participants demonstrated cutting-edge technology with nearly 600 attendees at the event.

Presenters spanning the Defense Industrial Base included local Hawaiʻi companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Waiea Water, HI-Spectral, LLC and more.

This interactive event brought together the US Department of Defense, and local and international stakeholders to witness demonstrations highlighting synchronization and modernization efforts across Joint Services and Indo-Pacific allies and partners.