‘Hōkūleʻa: Finding the Language of the Navigator’ film screening, March 14

Kamehameha Schools Maui’s Hālau ʻo Kapikohānaiāmālama will host an official screening for the new film, “Hōkūleʻa: Finding the Language of the Navigator,” on Thursday, March 14, at the school’s Keōpūolani Hale.

A light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the screening of the film at 6:30 p.m. and a Q&A session with Navigator Kaiulani Murphy to follow.

The KS Maui Hawaiian Ensemble will also preform at the screening event.

Event flyer.

The event is free and open to the public.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD