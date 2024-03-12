Maui Arts & Entertainment
‘Hōkūleʻa: Finding the Language of the Navigator’ film screening, March 14
Kamehameha Schools Maui’s Hālau ʻo Kapikohānaiāmālama will host an official screening for the new film, “Hōkūleʻa: Finding the Language of the Navigator,” on Thursday, March 14, at the school’s Keōpūolani Hale.
A light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the screening of the film at 6:30 p.m. and a Q&A session with Navigator Kaiulani Murphy to follow.
The KS Maui Hawaiian Ensemble will also preform at the screening event.
The event is free and open to the public.
