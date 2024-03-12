Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 04:24 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 10:19 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:54 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:25 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period, moderate northwest swell moving through the islands elevated surf along exposed north and west facing shores that peaked below High Surf Advisory levels this afternoon. This swell will decline tonight into Wednesday, with surf trending down over the next 24 hours. However, a more significant northwest to north- northwest swell is expected to move into the islands late Wednesday night through the second half of the week. Guidance shows a large area of gale- to storm- force winds focused towards Hawaii within the 310-340 degree directional bands lasting through Wednesday as the system moves eastward. Surf heights will likely exceed warning levels during the peak of this event from late Thursday through Friday, with swell heights decreasing through the weekend. Another overlapping moderate long period northwest swell will build in this weekend, possibly peaking at low end HSA thresholds by Sunday.

Tiny to small surf will persist along east and south facing shores through Wednesday. A small, long period south-southwest swell will begin moving into the region on Sunday, providing a small increase in surf along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.