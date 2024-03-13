7-year-old girl named Hawaiʻi’s 2024 Children’s Miracle Network Champion

2024 Kapi‘olani Children’s Miracle Network Champion Leila-Rose Coloma. PC: Kapi‘olani Medical Center

She spent her first months of life in intensive care units and underwent open-heart surgery before she turned 1. Now at 7 years old, Leila-Rose Coloma is a survivor, and on Tuesday, it was revealed that the little girl from Moanalua, Oʻahu is the 2024 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Leila and her family were greeted by cheers from supporters attending the annual Children’s Miracle Network Partners event at The Royal Hawaiian Resort Waikīkī. She will share her courageous story throughout the year, inspiring countless Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals community partners and supporters committed to the health and well-being of Hawai‘i’s keiki.

2024 Kapi‘olani Children’s Miracle Network Champion Leila-Rose Coloma with her parents, Kayley and Jared Coloma. PC: Kapi‘olani Medical Center

Her story began in 2017, when Kayley Coloma was nine months pregnant. Everything had been normal, until doctors heard her baby’s heart racing. Kapi‘olani’s team performed an emergency C-section and brought Leila into the world.

The little girl had a challenging path ahead. Leila had Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare defect of the heart valves that made it difficult for oxygenated blood to circulate in the body. In addition, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome left her heart beating so rapidly that it could not effectively pump blood to all her organs. Even with a breathing tube, Leila was not receiving enough oxygen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was clear she needed complex heart surgery,” said Dr. Andras Bratincsak, Leila’s cardiologist who is now director of Kapiʻolani’s Pediatric Heart Center. “But first, we needed to stabilize her heart rate.”

2024 Kapi‘olani Children’s Miracle Network Champion Leila-Rose Coloma and her doctor, Dr. Andras Bratincsak, Kapi‘olani cardiologist. PC: Kapi‘olani Medical Center

At 5 months old, Leila had open-heart surgery.

“It was the longest day of my life,” mom Kayley said.

The intricate surgery was successful. However, as Leila grew into an active toddler, her parents noticed that she would breathe heavily after running and playing. Sometimes, her lips would turn a bluish color. Her heart valve that had been repaired was not functioning well. At 3 years old, Leila had her second open-heart surgery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was still very stressful, but our Kapi‘olani doctors, nurses and staff constantly asked if we needed anything, made sure we understood what was happening and reassured us all along the way,” Kayley said. “We have been to other hospitals, and it is not like that everywhere. Kapi‘olani is special.”

Leila is now a first grader who loves to dance, play basketball and spend time with her 2-year-old brother, Liam.

2024 Kapi‘olani Children’s Miracle Network Champion Leila-Rose Coloma with her parents, Kayley and Jared Coloma. PC: Kapi‘olani Medical Center

Leila’s 2024 Champion announcement included several surprises, including a trip to California for the family, where they will visit Disneyland and represent Kapi‘olani at a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals event.

As a not-for-profit medical center, Kapi‘olani relies on community support to further its mission of caring for Hawai‘i’s families and creating a healthier Hawai‘i. Kapi‘olani is committed to providing advanced quality care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Hawai‘i, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals funds help support key programs and services at Kapi‘olani that helped Leila and many other keiki, including the Child Life program, critical care transport team and lifesaving equipment. Gifts made in Hawai‘i stay in Hawai‘i, with 100% of the funds going to help local keiki.

Local fundraising partners helped raise more than $3 million for Kapi‘olani CMN last year. Partners include: Costco Wholesale, Panda Express, Walmart and Sam’s Club, Ace Hardware, UHA Health Insurance, Marriott International and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, various Hawai‘i credit unions, KSSK with iHeartMedia, D. Suehiro Electric, Inc.

Kapi‘olani has had a partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for nearly 40 years.