DHHL, CNHA launch relief program to support Native Hawaiian families impacted by Maui, Big Island fires

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) announced the launch of the DHHL Wildfire Relief Program, an initiative funded by the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA), that will provide emergency rental assistance to Native Hawaiian families affected by the devastating wildfires on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

In the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire, DHHL organized a supply drop for homesteaders at Villages of Leialiʻi on Maui where two homes in the 104 lot residential community were destroyed (August 2023) PC: DHHL

“We are committed to the well-being of native Hawaiian families on Hawaiian Home Lands,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair Kali Watson in a joint news release. “The DHHL Wildfire Relief Program stands as a symbol of our dedication to providing immediate assistance to those affected by the wildfires, helping them on the path to recovery and security.”

The DHHL Wildfire Relief Program, a direct response to the ongoing hardships faced by Native Hawaiian families residing on Hawaiian Home Lands, will offer up to six-months of rental and utility relief to eligible individuals and families. In the wake of the wildfires, this initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burdens that have arisen, enabling affected families to regain their stability and rebuild their lives.

“As organizations tasked with uplifting and caring for our lāhui, it is critical that we work together to maximize funding support and deliver programs that will have a deep impact on our community,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CNHA’s Chief Executive Officer. “This program exemplifies the strength of our collaborative efforts and the commitment to ensuring that native Hawaiian families receive the vital support they need during these challenging times.”

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement President and CEO Kūhiō Lewis (1.5.23) PC: Wendy Osher

To qualify for the DHHL Wildfire Relief Program, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Eligibility Criteria:

Residents eligible to reside on Hawaiian Home Lands including lessees, undivided interest lessees, or applicants on the DHHL waiting list that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the wildfires on Maui or Hawaiʻi Island; and

Must be residents of the State of Hawaiʻi.

Income Limits:

For renters and undivided interest lessees: less than 80% Area Median Income.

For DHHL lessees: less than 120% Area Median Income.

Applicant households must not be receiving other subsidies, including state-funded rental assistance, AUW, Red Cross, FEMA rental coverage, Section 8, or insurance proceeds provided to such households.

This program represents a significant step towards assisting those who have been adversely affected by the wildfires by providing immediate relief to those struggling to maintain their housing. By addressing the critical need for housing stability, the DHHL Wildfire Relief Program seeks to empower individuals and families as they work toward long-term security and prosperity.

For more information about the DHHL Wildfire Relief Program, including how to apply and eligibility criteria, please visit hawaiiancouncil.org/dhhlwildfire or contact [email protected]