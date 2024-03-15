Hawaiʻi lawmakers to celebrate Education Week at the state Capitol

Kaunakakai Elementary teacher David “Kawika” Gonzales Jr. (left) and Wahieʻe Elementary reading coach Melanie Teraoka (right).

Kaunakakai Elementary teacher David “Kawika” Gonzales Jr. and Wahieʻe Elementary reading coach Melanie Teraoka are among a list of educators, recognized by their respective complex areas as District Teacher of the Year. They will be recognized along with their counterparts during the Hawaiʻi State Legislature’s Annual Education Week, taking place March 18-22 at the state Capitol.

Co-sponsored by Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (Senate District 18, Mililani Town, Waipiʻo Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) and Rep. Justin H. Woodson (House District 9, Kahului, Puʻunēnē, portion of Wailuku), Education Week will honor Hawaiʻi’s educators, students, counselors, principals and staff.

“Each year, we designate a week to invite educators and students to our State Capitol to be recognized for their contributions to education,” said Senate Vice President Kidani. “It is our honor to celebrate administration, teachers, students, and staff for making a difference in the classroom. We are thrilled to welcome our special honorees to the Capitol to celebrate their achievements in educational excellence.”

“It is with great honor to be a part of Education Week, a tradition that was implemented to celebrate our students, teachers, faculty, and staff for their outstanding contributions to Hawaiʻi schools and our community at large. The distinguished individuals and schools we will recognize go beyond, dedicating their creativity, outstanding skill, and countless hours to inspire and invoke change. On behalf of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives, mahalo nui loa to all of you for joining us this week to honor these exemplary individuals,” said Rep. Woodson.

“I’m excited to celebrate the amazing achievements of our students, teachers, faculty, and employees during Education Week,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “As we work to ensure that all of our graduates are globally competitive and locally committed, I’m looking forward to continuing to partner with our lawmakers to build on the positive academic trajectory our students are on coming out of the pandemic. Mahalo to our legislators for their continued support and investment in our public schools.”

Each day of Education Week will feature various activities, including a student showcase and career pathway expo. Awardees will be recognized during Senate and House floor sessions throughout the week.

Education Week Events taking place at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol:

Monday, March 18 : Friends of the Library Book Fair, Conference Room 224, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

: Friends of the Library Book Fair, Conference Room 224, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 : Dept. of Education Student Showcase, State Capitol fourth floor lānai, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

: Dept. of Education Student Showcase, State Capitol fourth floor lānai, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 : Student Career Pathway Expo, State Capitol fourth floor lānai 1-3 p.m.

: Student Career Pathway Expo, State Capitol fourth floor lānai 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 21 : DOE Leadership Institute Presentation, State Capitol Auditorium, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

: DOE Leadership Institute Presentation, State Capitol Auditorium, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, March 22: Early Learning Day, State Capitol Rotunda, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

From March 12-28: Art Exhibit: “Not All Backpacks Carry the Same Weight,” Chamber Hallway

The 2024 Awardees include the following: