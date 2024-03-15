Hawaiʻi lawmakers to celebrate Education Week at the state Capitol
Kaunakakai Elementary teacher David “Kawika” Gonzales Jr. and Wahieʻe Elementary reading coach Melanie Teraoka are among a list of educators, recognized by their respective complex areas as District Teacher of the Year. They will be recognized along with their counterparts during the Hawaiʻi State Legislature’s Annual Education Week, taking place March 18-22 at the state Capitol.
Co-sponsored by Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (Senate District 18, Mililani Town, Waipiʻo Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) and Rep. Justin H. Woodson (House District 9, Kahului, Puʻunēnē, portion of Wailuku), Education Week will honor Hawaiʻi’s educators, students, counselors, principals and staff.
“Each year, we designate a week to invite educators and students to our State Capitol to be recognized for their contributions to education,” said Senate Vice President Kidani. “It is our honor to celebrate administration, teachers, students, and staff for making a difference in the classroom. We are thrilled to welcome our special honorees to the Capitol to celebrate their achievements in educational excellence.”
“It is with great honor to be a part of Education Week, a tradition that was implemented to celebrate our students, teachers, faculty, and staff for their outstanding contributions to Hawaiʻi schools and our community at large. The distinguished individuals and schools we will recognize go beyond, dedicating their creativity, outstanding skill, and countless hours to inspire and invoke change. On behalf of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives, mahalo nui loa to all of you for joining us this week to honor these exemplary individuals,” said Rep. Woodson.
“I’m excited to celebrate the amazing achievements of our students, teachers, faculty, and employees during Education Week,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “As we work to ensure that all of our graduates are globally competitive and locally committed, I’m looking forward to continuing to partner with our lawmakers to build on the positive academic trajectory our students are on coming out of the pandemic. Mahalo to our legislators for their continued support and investment in our public schools.”
Each day of Education Week will feature various activities, including a student showcase and career pathway expo. Awardees will be recognized during Senate and House floor sessions throughout the week.
Education Week Events taking place at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol:
- Monday, March 18: Friends of the Library Book Fair, Conference Room 224, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, March 19: Dept. of Education Student Showcase, State Capitol fourth floor lānai, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 20: Student Career Pathway Expo, State Capitol fourth floor lānai 1-3 p.m.
- Thursday, March 21: DOE Leadership Institute Presentation, State Capitol Auditorium, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 22: Early Learning Day, State Capitol Rotunda, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
From March 12-28: Art Exhibit: “Not All Backpacks Carry the Same Weight,” Chamber Hallway
The 2024 Awardees include the following:
|Award
|Award Category
|Awardee
|HI DOE – 2024 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year
|Teacher of the Year
|Jackie Freitas
|HI DOE – Charter Schools Teacher of the Year
|Teacher of the Year
|John “Parker” Sawyer
|District Teacher of the Year – Honolulu District’s Kaimukī-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Laurie Chang
|District Teacher of the Year – Hawaiʻi District’s Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Christopher Pike
|District Teacher of the Year – Honolulu District’s Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Norman Ray Sales
|District Teacher of the Year – Maui District’s Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lāna‘i-Moloka‘i Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|David “Kawika” Gonzales
|District Teacher of the Year – Leeward District’s Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Ariel Villanueva
|District Teacher of the Year – Kauaʻi District’s Kapaʻa-Kauaʻi-Waimea Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Kara Kitamura
|District Teacher of the Year – Leeward District’s Nānākuli-Wai‘anae Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Donna Soriano
|District Teacher of the Year – Windward District’s Kailua-Kalāheo Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Gregory Kent
|District Teacher of the Year – West Hawai‘i District’s Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Jennifer Ilaban
|District Teacher of the Year – Maui District’s Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihākoʻi-Maui Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Melanie Teraoka
|District Teacher of the Year – Windward District’s Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Laura Cummings
|District Teacher of the Year – Central District’s ‘Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Marina Higa
|District Teacher of the Year – Leeward District’s Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Jessica Peterson
|District Teacher of the Year – Hawai‘i District’s Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Area
|Teacher of the Year
|Pinky Grace Francisco
|2023 Milken Teacher of Promise
|Faculty
|Ritela “Shiela” Sproule
|2023 National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Hawaiʻi National Distinguished Principal
|Faculty
|Glen Miyasato
|2023 American School Counselor Association’s Hawai‘i School Counselor of the Year
|Faculty
|Brittnie Caraulia
|2023 NAESP National Outstanding Assistant Principal and the 2023 Hawaiʻi Association of Secondary School Administrators (HASSA) Assistant Principal of the Year
|Faculty
|Bebi Davis
|2023 HASSA Hawaiʻi State Principal of the Year and 2023 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award
|Faculty
|Sharon Beck
|2023 HASL Outstanding Library Service Award
|Library
|Grant Tokooya
|2023 Hawaiʻi Association of School Librarians (HASL) Golden Key Award
|Library
|Nicole Goff
|2023 HASL Golden Key Award
|Library
|Jenny Yamamoto
|2024 United States Senate Youth Program Delegate
|Student
|Ahryanna McGuirk
|2024 United States Senate Youth Program Delegate
|Student
|Lehua Norris
|2023 Prudential Emerging Visionary
|Student
|Kylee Hamamoto
|2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar
|Student
|Vaeanui Peck
|2024 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition 1st place
|Student
|Kalani High School (Brandon Tran, Andy Chen, Michelle He, Kyla Iglesia, and Mason Vuong)
|2024 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition 2nd place
|Student
|Maryknoll School (Kaya Pettit, Cassandra Barut, Aaron Broderick, Kevin Ng and Tyler Takahashi)
|2024 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition 3rd place
|Student
|Waipahu High School (Reagan Chinen, Ross Angel Bagaoisan, Stephanie Menor, Jordan Nguyen and Joybel Parinas)
|US Department of Education- 2023 National Blue Ribbon School
|Blue Ribbon
|Kaʻelepulu Elementary School
|US Department of Education- 2023 National Blue Ribbon School
|Blue Ribbon
|Maunawili ElementarySchool