Queen Kaʻahumanu Center celebrates birthday of namesake with community events

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. PC: Wendy Osher

March 17 marks the birthday of Queen Kaʻahumanu, a cherished Kuhina Nui from the island of Maui. This year, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is celebrating with brand-new events that embrace community, culture and commerce.

The festivities kicked off last night with a debut of “Kanikapila Thursdays.” The event featured local Maui artist Chayce Tancayo. Kanikapila Thursdays will be a bi-weekly gathering at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this year featuring live musical performances, games, and a mini market of various local businesses.

Keiki Club returns on Saturday, March 16 to collaborate with Local Handmade Gifts & Decor. The whole ʻohana can come to enjoy a time of crafting and creativity with their keiki from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Keiki Club takes place every third Saturday of the month.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Culminating the week-long birthday celebrations, ʻAhahui Ka‘ahumanu Society will lead a lei draping ceremony at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu statue in Center Court on Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to noon. Morning Mākeke, an artisan market with various vendors, will continue after following the ceremony for those interested in supporting Maui’s small businesses.

ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu members will the birthday of the Queen by draping lei upon the shoulders of her statue. File photo by Wendy Osher. (3.18.16)

“We’ve had the pleasure of hosting events and performances at our center stage for many years, uniting families and friends at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “Now, we’re thrilled to unveil an array of fresh experiences for our community to enjoy throughout the year.”

Event Schedule Recap

Saturday, March 16 – Keiki craftmaking

Sunday, March 17 – Lei draping ceremony, Morning Mākeke

For a list of more events this March, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com.