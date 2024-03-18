Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 04:00 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:23 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:58 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 11:54 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly decline through Tuesday as the current northwest (310-320 degree) swell fades. A slightly larger reinforcement from the northwest (310-330 degree) will build in Tuesday night with long period forerunners expected Tuesday afternoon. The swell will decline later Thursday and Friday with another moderate long period northwest swell expected this weekend.

South facing shores will remain slightly elevated with the fading southwest swell through Wednesday. Short period trade wind swell will be below seasonal average through Thursday and will likely pick up Friday through the weekend as trade winds increase.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.