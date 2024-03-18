Meet Makana: First Hawaiian monk seal pup of 2024 born on Oʻahu

Hawaiian monk seal RK80 (Keolakai) gave birth to her first pup, Makana, in February 2024 on Oʻahu. Credit Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (NOAA Fisheries Permit #24359)

Spring and summer herald the arrival of adorable Hawaiian monk seal pups, and this year is no exception. While these endangered pups can be born at any time of the year, the months from March to August witness the majority of their births.

NOAA Fisheries has confirmed that the first Hawaiian monk seal pup born on Oʻahu in 2024 has been spotted. The sighting took place on Feb. 6, 2024, along the North Shore of Oʻahu. Collaborating closely with Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (HMAR), NOAA Fisheries is monitoring the mother and pup, ensuring they have ample space to thrive. HMAR continues to provide outreach to beachgoers in the area to raise awareness and promote coexistence.

Jon Gelman, president and founder of HMAR, expressed his team’s dedication to protecting these magnificent creatures. “Our hardworking team members dedicate thousands of hours each year to help NOAA monitor pups and build public support for these magnificent animals through public outreach,” said Gelman.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s an honor to watch over a new pup,” he added. “Our dream is to see the population recover, and each successful pupping is a step toward realizing that dream.”

The naming of PO1: Makana

Seal pup Makana lays in the water at roughly five weeks old. The pup was born in February 2024 on Oʻahu. PC: Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (NOAA Fisheries Permit #24359)

Following the birth of a Hawaiian monk seal pup, researchers assign the newborn with a temporary NOAA ID. The latest addition to the Oʻahu seal family, a young male, has been tagged with the designation PO1, because he’s the first Oʻahu pup of the year. But PO1 also recently received a very special name from the community—Makana.

The tradition of naming is important in Hawaiian culture. HMAR, in collaboration with local schools, runs a program that allows students to participate in naming newly born pups. Through this initiative, students not only have the opportunity to name the seals but also learn about their importance in Hawaiian heritage and the shared kuleana (responsibility) towards their protection.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For PO1, HMAR worked with the fifth-grade class at Kahuku Elementary School. Students chose the name Makana because of the saying: He makana maikaʻi na mākou, meaning “a lovely gift for us.” Their teacher noted that “each time an endangered animal has a pup, we are overjoyed at the gift we receive by the furthering of the species.”

“We were very excited to work with the class and give them the chance to name the first pup of the season,” said Clara Orr, HMAR Marine Programs manager. “The students were incredibly creative and thoughtful with their name choice.”

More About Mom: RK80

RK80 (Keolakai) and her first-ever pup, Makana, swim in the water. Credit Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (NOAA Fisheries Permit #24359)

The mother of Makana, RK80, also known as Keolakai, is one of the last pups born to the famous R5AY (Honey Girl).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Like any new mom, this is a momentous celebration for Keolakai, since Makana is her first-ever pup. HMAR said it hopes Keolakai will be a future matriarch like Honey Girl, continuing the recovery of their species.

Students at Hauʻula Elementary School had gifted her the name Keolakai, which translates to “the life, the health, and the well-being of the sea” and speaks to the life of the ocean manifesting life in the pup, and the pup manifesting life in the sea, stated NOAA Fisheries.

Pupping Season Pointers

Hawaiian monk seal pup infographic. PC: NOAA Fisheries

According to NOAA Fisheries, monk seal mothers typically nurse their young for five to seven weeks before heading off on their own. During this short time, NOAA says it’s vitally important for the pup to get the nourishment it needs to survive.

To help endangered pups, the NOAA Fisheries suggested these best practices:

Give mothers with pups at least 150 feet of space on land and in the water—moms can be protective if they think you’re too close

Keep dogs leashed any time you’re at the beach (you never know where a seal may be!)

Report all seal sightings to our statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: (888) 256-9840

Hawaiian monk seals are native to Hawaiʻi and are protected by state and federal laws.