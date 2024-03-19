Corrections community mourns passing of founding Commissioner Ted Sakai

The Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission confirmed the passing of founding Commissioner, Ted Sakai on Monday, March 18, 2024. He was described as “a beloved colleague, and friend.”

“Ted was a pillar of the Oversight Commission, contributing immensely to the Commission’s work as a collegial, compassionate, and knowledgeable Commissioner. Ted dedicated his life to fostering a more humane corrections system, and his compassion for those in need was immeasurable. During his tenure as Commissioner, Ted actively participated in the Oversight Commission’s public meetings, conducted thorough facility tours in collaboration with the Oversight Coordinator, and consistently emphasized the imperative for enhancements within the state’s reentry system,” according to a department news release.

Sakai is remembered for “his leadership, dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the people of Hawaiʻi, and for the warmth he extended to everyone around him.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (formerly named the Department of Public Safety) extended condolences to the ‘ohana Sakai.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sakai dedicated several decades of public service to Hawai‘i’s unified correctional system. In 1998, he served as Public Safety Director until he retired in 2002. Ten years later, he returned to serve a second time as PSD Director.

In 2014, the Association of State Correctional Administrators honored Sakai with the Outstanding Director of Corrections Award. It was the first time the association bestowed the national award to a Hawai’i Public Safety Director since its inception. The ASCA recognized Sakai for expanding programs for inmates and improving staff recruitment.

Sakai retired for a second time from the Department in 2014. “Nevertheless, his unwavering commitment to push for improvements in Hawai‘i’s correctional system continued as he served with organizations to address challenges inmates face,” according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sakai also served as a founding commissioner with the Hawai‘i Correctional System Oversight Commission from 2019 to December 2023.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, “I admired Ted Sakai for his many years of tireless dedication to improving the corrections system. I considered him a mentor in the corrections field. He will be deeply missed.”

Attorney General Anne Lopez released a statement saying, “I was saddened to hear of Ted Sakai’s passing. Ted spent decades in public service, helping promote positive change in the state’s correctional and criminal justice system. I first got to know Ted Sakai when I was Special Assistant to then-Attorney General David Louie. Ted was always a voice of reason. I especially appreciated his kindness and respect for those around him. I can say he will be truly missed by everyone who knew him and had their lives changed by him. I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to the Sakai family during this difficult time.”