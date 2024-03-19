Disaster Case Management Program announced for Maui wildfire survivors

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams distribute registration information in the days after the August wildfire disaster to survivors at Kahului Airport. Now, the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services has announced the launch of the Disaster Case Management Program. File photo

Gov. Josh Green and the state of Hawai‘i Department of Human Services have announced the launch of the Disaster Case Management Program for survivors of the Maui wildfires.

“The launch of the 211 system and Disaster Case Management Program is a testament to the hard work done by our DHS team, the partner community-based organizations, FEMA and everyone involved— and we are so proud to be able to provide this crucial service to our community,” said DHS Director Cathy Betts. “We are ramping up this program as quickly as we can and look forward to helping support survivors as they navigate the recovery process.”

Supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, disaster case management is a program that connects survivors of disasters with specially trained disaster case managers to help assess and address their needs through a disaster recovery plan, which includes resources, decision-making priorities, providing guidance and tools. A disaster case manager will serve as a survivor’s “quarterback” for the next two to five years, assisting the survivor to develop a unique and comprehensive recovery plan, and then assisting the survivor in connecting with the referrals and resources to meet those needs.

The program will offer services to all survivors who are impacted by the Maui wildfires, regardless of their FEMA eligibility or application status. In total, the $17.2 million FEMA grant will fund a comprehensive program that will include total of 36 disaster case managers across four community-based organizations to provide disaster recovery services to a maximum of 1,260 households. The program builds on an interim program funded by the American Red Cross, which began in November and was in direct response to the immediate needs of survivors.

The Department of Human Services is rapidly scaling the Disaster Case Management Program and has instituted a waitlist triage and care navigation system to connect with survivors, determine eligibility for the program, and onboard them as quickly as possible.

A survivor should contact 211 to begin the process and request follow up from a case management team member to conduct an intake discussion. Next, a triage intake specialist will reach out to the survivor to determine eligibility and add them to the program waitlist. A triage outreach and care navigation specialist will then serve as a guide to the survivor, answering questions, navigating resources and providing updates, during the time the survivors are on the waitlist.

Four teachers from Lahaina shared that the wildfires that devastated their community presented them with a very challenging time. Their homes were destroyed, leaving them without a place to stay. They credited Family Life Center, supported by Global Empowerment Mission Hawaiʻi for stepping in with kindness and generosity to provide safe places to live. That stability enabled the educators to focus on their work and their recovery. The teachers say the assistance helped them overcome difficulties and continue their journeys as educators, and expressed gratitude for the support that lifted them up.

A survivor and program participant said: “The Disaster Case Management Program and the support from Catholic Charities made a difference in my path as a survivor, because there was no clarity about my decisions.”

“Each day, our team helps families take concrete steps toward their long-term recovery,” said Ryan Catalani, executive director of Family Promise of Hawaiʻi. “In recent days, we have helped families find long-term housing, provided baby supplies and advocated for families’ needs with FEMA and other partners. Each win, no matter how big or small, means everything to the families we’re serving, and we’re grateful to be part of their journey.”

“For over 30 years, AUW 211 has been in our community, answering the call for Hawai‘i families in the wake of disasters like the Maui Wildfires. We proudly support the Disaster Case Management program, standing by survivors through their long-term road to recovery. Rest assured, our local, trauma-informed and culturally sensitive specialists are working diligently to bring relief to the most vulnerable,” said Jennifer Pecher, vice president of 211 Community Response Programs at Aloha United Way. “This is a marathon, and we are committed to supporting recovery efforts as long as it takes.”