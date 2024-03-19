Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings to break for two weeks
Because of spring break and Easter holidays, the weekly Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings will be suspended on March 20 and March 27, Maui County announced.
The update meetings will resume at 5:30 p.m. April 3 at the Lahaina Civic Center.
For more information on recent recovery updates, visit www.mauirecovers.org.
