Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings to break for two weeks

Lahaina residents listen during a question-and-answer session recently during a Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Brian Perry

Because of spring break and Easter holidays, the weekly Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings will be suspended on March 20 and March 27, Maui County announced.

The update meetings will resume at 5:30 p.m. April 3 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

For more information on recent recovery updates, visit www.mauirecovers.org.