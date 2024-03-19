Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2024

March 19, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
10-15
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:19 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:53 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:47 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The new long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell has reached the nearshore PacIOOS buoys this afternoon. Based on the timing of the swell at Buoy 51001, this swell will build through the night and peak early Wednesday morning. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for most north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands starting at 6AM HST Wednesday and going through the afternoon. If the swell peaks any higher or later than predicted, the HSA may need to be extended through Wednesday night. The next moderate size, medium- to long-period northwest (310 degree) swell is expected to arrive this weekend, with a slightly larger reinforcement from the same direction Sunday night and Monday. 


A weak pulse of early-season south-southwest (200 degree) swell will fade through the next day or so, but keep surf slightly elevated along south facing shores through Wednesday. East shore surf will remain small through Wednesday, then pick up late this week in response to the stronger trades. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments