Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 10-15 10-15 10-15 West Facing 1-3 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:19 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:53 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:47 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The new long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell has reached the nearshore PacIOOS buoys this afternoon. Based on the timing of the swell at Buoy 51001, this swell will build through the night and peak early Wednesday morning. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for most north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands starting at 6AM HST Wednesday and going through the afternoon. If the swell peaks any higher or later than predicted, the HSA may need to be extended through Wednesday night. The next moderate size, medium- to long-period northwest (310 degree) swell is expected to arrive this weekend, with a slightly larger reinforcement from the same direction Sunday night and Monday.

A weak pulse of early-season south-southwest (200 degree) swell will fade through the next day or so, but keep surf slightly elevated along south facing shores through Wednesday. East shore surf will remain small through Wednesday, then pick up late this week in response to the stronger trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.