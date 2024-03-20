Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 10-14 8-12 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:07 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:16 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:47 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long period northwest swell will maintain surf at High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels for exposed north and west facing shores through tonight, then will remain elevated but gradually decline Thursday through Friday. A new, reinforcing moderate long period northwest swell is expected to arrive late Friday, followed by another larger reinforcing northwest swell Sunday night and Monday. This late weekend swell will likely result in surf along north and west facing shores returning to advisory levels Sunday night into Monday.

Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels for the next several days. Short period trade wind swell will be below seasonal average through Thursday and will likely pick up Friday through the weekend as trade winds increase.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.