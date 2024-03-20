Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|10-14
|8-12
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, long period northwest swell will maintain surf at High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels for exposed north and west facing shores through tonight, then will remain elevated but gradually decline Thursday through Friday. A new, reinforcing moderate long period northwest swell is expected to arrive late Friday, followed by another larger reinforcing northwest swell Sunday night and Monday. This late weekend swell will likely result in surf along north and west facing shores returning to advisory levels Sunday night into Monday.
Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels for the next several days. Short period trade wind swell will be below seasonal average through Thursday and will likely pick up Friday through the weekend as trade winds increase.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com