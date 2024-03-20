Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2024

March 20, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
10-14
8-12 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Occasional showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:07 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:16 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:47 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, long period northwest swell will maintain surf at High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels for exposed north and west facing shores through tonight, then will remain elevated but gradually decline Thursday through Friday. A new, reinforcing moderate long period northwest swell is expected to arrive late Friday, followed by another larger reinforcing northwest swell Sunday night and Monday. This late weekend swell will likely result in surf along north and west facing shores returning to advisory levels Sunday night into Monday. 


Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels for the next several days. Short period trade wind swell will be below seasonal average through Thursday and will likely pick up Friday through the weekend as trade winds increase. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments