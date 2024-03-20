Work-Based Learning Expo at Hawaiʻi State Capitol
A Work-Based Learning Expo for Education Week 2024 will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. The event is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, in partnership with HawaiiKidsCAN.
The expo will inform legislators and the public about innovative school partnerships and programs that are providing local students with vital learning experiences and connections.
“The Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Department creates work-based learning opportunities for K-12 Hawaiʻi Department of Education students to discover their career passion, learn about future career paths and support strong talent pipelines here in Hawaiʻi,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi President and Chief Executive Officer Sherry Menor-McNamara. “Throughout the ’22-23 school year, the Chamber reached nearly 3,500 students and educators through work-based learning activities. This event will showcase the importance of this work and inform industry leaders of ways they can get involved to help prioritize and retain our future local workforce.”
“We know that Hawaiʻi has an affordability crisis, and that high-quality education must be a key strategy to set our kids and Hawaiʻi’s broader economy up for long-term success,” said David Sun-Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN. “Work-based learning is a powerful tool, and we need to act now to increase access and quality. We are proud to co-host the Work-Based Learning Expo with Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and more than 10 other partners to share how high-quality career pathways are a game-changer for local students and businesses.”
The Work-Based Learning Expo is sponsored by Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani and Rep. Justin Woodson. The following organizations and schools will be in attendance as exhibitors:
- Hawaiʻi Department of Education
- Leeward Community College
- Teach for America Hawaiʻi
- Hawaiʻi P-20
- Pilina Education Alliance
- Elemental Excelerator
- James Campbell High School
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi
- Maui Economic Development Board STEMworks
- HawaiiKidsCAN
- Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi