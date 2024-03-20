Work-Based Learning Expo at Hawaiʻi State Capitol

Nine Maui students participated in the University of Hawaiʻi’s HI STAR program to nurture interest in whatʻs out there in the universe and encourage a career in science, technology, engineering and math. The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, in partnership with HawaiiKidsCAN, is hosting a Work-Based Learning Expo on March 20 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. File Photo Courtesy: UH Maui College

A Work-Based Learning Expo for Education Week 2024 will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. The event is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, in partnership with HawaiiKidsCAN.

The expo will inform legislators and the public about innovative school partnerships and programs that are providing local students with vital learning experiences and connections.

“The Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Department creates work-based learning opportunities for K-12 Hawaiʻi Department of Education students to discover their career passion, learn about future career paths and support strong talent pipelines here in Hawaiʻi,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi President and Chief Executive Officer Sherry Menor-McNamara. “Throughout the ’22-23 school year, the Chamber reached nearly 3,500 students and educators through work-based learning activities. This event will showcase the importance of this work and inform industry leaders of ways they can get involved to help prioritize and retain our future local workforce.”

“We know that Hawaiʻi has an affordability crisis, and that high-quality education must be a key strategy to set our kids and Hawaiʻi’s broader economy up for long-term success,” said David Sun-Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN. “Work-based learning is a powerful tool, and we need to act now to increase access and quality. We are proud to co-host the Work-Based Learning Expo with Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and more than 10 other partners to share how high-quality career pathways are a game-changer for local students and businesses.”

The Work-Based Learning Expo is sponsored by Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani and Rep. Justin Woodson. The following organizations and schools will be in attendance as exhibitors:

Hawaiʻi Department of Education

Leeward Community College

Teach for America Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi P-20

Pilina Education Alliance

Elemental Excelerator

James Campbell High School

Booz Allen Hamilton

Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi

Maui Economic Development Board STEMworks

HawaiiKidsCAN

Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi