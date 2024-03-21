Raising Cane’s partners for National Reading Month with reading event in Kahului

The Hawaii Comedy Festival’s Actor/Writer Susan Hawes reading to keiki & their parents at the Mililani Raising Cane’s in 2023.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is partnering with The Hawaiʻi Comedy Festival and Read To Me International to encourage Hawaiʻi parents to read with their keiki every day. As part of National Reading Month in March, Raising Cane’s is offering a special experience for parents to celebrate, gather and connect with their keiki by reading aloud.

Throughout the month of March, at select Raising Cane’s locations across Oʻahu and Maui, parents and their keiki can enjoy a new or classic book read by one of the stars of The Hawaiʻi Comedy Festival while learning how to engage with each other while reading. A Maui event takes place on March 24 at 10 a.m. at the Raising Cane’s in Kahului at 176 Hoʻokele St.

“We are excited this year to invite The Hawaii Comedy Festival to join us for National Reading Month” said Raising Cane’s Marketing Leader Ali Urbick. “Their talented roster of Hawaii comedians will turn our restaurants into keiki friendly comedy clubs where they will engage with parents and children in creative storytelling and make reading fun!”

The Hawaiʻi Comedy Festival was established in 2014 as a showcase of original comedy highlighting work by local Hawaiʻi-based comedians, writers, directors and actors. The festival was founded by Hawaiʻi-born actor Kimee Balmilero, who is best known for her role as Medical Examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha on CBS’ “Hawaiʻi Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” and the children’s TV series “Hi-5.”

Read To Me International is a local nonprofit organization that provides parents with the skills and techniques to engage their keiki in a read aloud. Reading aloud is an activity that strengthens the bond between parent and child, helps children develop social-emotional skills, and paves the way for a child’s future success in school and later in life.

The first 50 people to register online for each event will receive goodies including a Cane’s Reading Program Bookmark with a Free Cane’s Kids Combo certificate to use at any Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hawaiʻi. Fifteen percent of food sales from each event will be donated to Read To Me International.

Raising Cane’s Reading Challenge Bookmarks

Raising Cane’s is offering reading incentive bookmarks to Hawaiʻi educators for their students 12 years and younger to challenge them to read seven books this March. Each bookmark has a paw print to be checked for each book read. The paw prints belong to the restaurant’s mascot, a yellow Labrador Retriever named Raising Cane.

After reading seven books, keiki can turn in their completed bookmarks to their local Raising Cane’s Chicken Finger restaurant to get a free Kid’s Combo.