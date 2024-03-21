Toyota Hawaiʻi hosts Mahalo Giveaway for Tacoma owners

Toyota Hawaiʻi.

In recognition of loyal Toyota Tacoma owners, Toyota Hawai‘i is hosting a Mahalo Giveaway for a chance to win exclusive prizes and a grand prize of free gas for one year. Each entry is a chance to win one of five prize packs valued at $300, which include original Sig Zane apparel, along with Toyota Hawai‘i and Tacoma merchandise. The grand prize will be awarded to the Tacoma owner with the highest mileage on their vehicle.

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. HST. To enter and view the official rules, visit toyotamahalo.com.

“The Tacoma has been Hawai‘i’s top-selling vehicle for the past 23 years because of our customers,” said Lance Ichimura, Senior Vice President of Toyota Hawai‘i. “With this Mahalo Giveaway, we hope to show appreciation for our customers and their support, and celebrate the impact that the Tacoma has had on so many lives.”

To be eligible, entrants must be a resident of Hawai‘i, 18 years or older, the registered owner of a drivable Toyota Tacoma (including previous nameplates) in Hawai‘i, and be able to provide proof of Hawai‘i registration, mileage, and a valid Hawai‘i State Driver’s License.

Toyota Hawai‘i is a distribution subsidiary of Servco Pacific Inc., Hawai‘i’s largest privately held company founded in 1919. Toyota has been Hawai‘i’s top-selling automotive brand since 1997 with seven dealership locations statewide — Big Island Toyota (Hilo and Kona), Maui Toyota, Servco Toyota Kauaʻi, Servco Toyota Honolulu, Servco Toyota Leeward, and Servco Toyota Windward.