Maui Surf Forecast for March 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:49 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:12 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:22 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate long period northwest swell has filled in across north and west facing shores just below High Surf Advisory levels. Surf will remain steady through the rest of the afternoon then slowly decline tonight. A slightly larger west- northwest to northwest swell reinforcement will arrive Sunday afternoon and likely result in High Surf Advisory level surf for exposed shores Sunday night into Monday. Due to the westerly component of this swell, surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory thresholds for west facing shores of the Big Island on Monday.

Short period easterly wind wave swell will remain elevated and choppy as the trade winds remain strong. As the trades strengthen even further later next week, we should see another uptick along east facing shores the second half of next week. South- facing shore surf will remain at background levels for the next several days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.