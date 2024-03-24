Maui Gold Pineapple and Maui Farm Events partner with Lei Maui to present spring workshop series















Maui Gold Pineapple has teamed up with Maui Farm Events to announce a spring workshop series in collaboration with Lei Maui. These unique events are designed to celebrate Hawaiian culture and creativity while providing guests with hands-on experiences led by instructor Caitlyn Madrid. The spring workshop series offers kamaʻāina rates at 20% off.

With over 15 years of diverse agriculture experience, including time as a high school agriculture teacher, Madrid is will guide participants through immersive workshops focused on lei-making techniques.

Participants can choose from the following workshops:

(Thursday, March 28) Protea Easter Floral Workshop – This two hour experience starts at 3:15 p.m. at Maui Gold Pineapple Farm. For a cost of $125, guests can immerse in the art of floral design while enjoying complimentary beverages such as pineapple water and mango pineapple iced tea. All materials will be provided, including native, locally sourced flowers and foliage. Experience private transportation to the workshop deck, offering panoramic views. Gain insights into stem placement and design techniques to create a centerpiece or spring-time gift.

– Starting at 2:45 p.m., join a three-hour Maile-Style Ti Leaf Lei Workshop at the Maui Gold Pineapple Farm. Priced at $125, this experience includes complimentary beverages like pineapple water and mango pineapple iced tea. Benefit from private transportation to our event deck boasting stunning sunset and ocean views. Experience private transportation to the workshop deck, offering panoramic views. This lei making workshop focuses on the braiding method. All necessary supplies and materials will be provided.

– Celebrate Mother's Day early with the Palapalai Fern & Rose Lei Workshop from 3-6 p.m. at the Maui Gold Pineapple Farm. Priced at $125, this event is surrounded by lush pineapple fields in a private event space with panoramic views. It's a small group workshop where participants learn how to make a beautiful gift for a loved one.

Interested patrons can book now at MauiFarmEvents.com/Classes-Events/. For more information, please contact Maui Farm Events at 808-793-6503 or email [email protected].