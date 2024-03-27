Home Maid Bakery to stay open after potential buyers express interest

Customers visit Home Maid Bakery earlier this month after an announcement of its closing on social media. With potential buyers now expressing interest in taking it over, the iconic Wailuku bakery will remain open indefinitely. PC: Brian Perry

After receiving overwhelming community support and interest from potential buyers, Home Maid Bakery will remain open indefinitely and not close at the end of this month as previously announced.

“We did have some potential buyers; people who are interested” in continuing bakery operations, said Kimberly Molina, daughter of late family patriarch Jeremy Kozuki. “As a family, we decided to see how it goes and continue operations until further notice.”

Molina emphasized that members of the family had every intention of closing at the end of this month, but “we were very surprised at the outreach we’ve received.”

“We’re hearing stories every day how sad that they are,” she said.

Molina declined to identify the potential buyer or buyers Wednesday morning.

While “it’s great news” that the bakery may continue under new ownership, she said that “nothing is set in stone.”

Until the potential sale of the bakery is sorted out, it will be business as usual, she said.

Like many small businesses, Home Maid Bakery, “home of the crispy manju,” has been struggling with inflation, rising costs and a downturn in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and followed by the August wildfires in West Maui and Upcountry.

The bakery has been in the Kozuki family since 1960, beginning with Joseph and Monica Kozuki. Son Jeremy Kozuki took over and expanded the business in the 1980s. As president and chief executive officer, he managed operations, including 35 employees

Recently, Kozuki passed away and that led to the difficult family decision to close the popular bakery, known for its sugar and custard-cream-filled malasadas, manju, Maui sweet dinner rolls, bread, cakes, pies, mochi and short-bread cookies.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from loyal customers,” the family said in a letter to a wholesale customer that was posted on social media. “Your continued patronage and orders have been instrumental in our decision to explore options to keep Home Maid Bakery running.”

The letter said that the initial closure announcement may have created uncertainty, “and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. Please be assured that we are committed to serving our customers and patrons like you to the best of our abilities during this transitional period.”