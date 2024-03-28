Hawaiʻi Democrats release verified vote count of party presidential primary and pledged delegate allocation

Hawaiʻi Democrats will vote in their presidential primary on March 6.

On March 16 and March 23, 2024, the Party-run Presidential Primary (PPP) Committee of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i met at the Party HQ, located in Honolulu, to recount the votes cast at the caucus style 2024 PPP held at 57 locations statewide on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Initial results from the 2024 Democratic Party of Hawai‘ presidential caucus were published on March 6, 2024.

Included in the following results are also those of the Disability and Overseas Military votes that are cast with the assistance of the Party as provided in the Delegate Selection Plan.

Verified vote counts

Congressional District 1 – 671 votes cast

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 434 (64.8%) Jason Michael Palmer 2 (0.3%) Armondo “Mando” Perez Serrato 3 (0.4%) Dean Phillips 12 (2%) Marianne Williamson 16 (2%) Uncommitted 204 (30%)

Congressional District 2 – 916 votes cast

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 613 (67%) Jason Michael Palmer 4 (0.6%) Armondo “Mando” Perez Serrato 2 (0.4%) Dean Phillips 4 (0.6%) Marianne Williamson 34 (3.7%) Uncommitted 259 (28%)

Statewide – 1,587 votes cast

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 1,047 (66%) Jason Michael Palmer 6 (0.4%) Armondo “Mando” Perez Serrato 5 (0.4%) Dean Phillips 16 (1.5%) Marianne Williamson 50 (3%) Uncommitted 463 (29%)

Allocation of pledged delegates and alternates

Hawai‘i will send 22 delegates and two alternates to the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with Biden expected to have the majority of the Party’s delegates for the state.

Allocation of delegates and alternates is based on the votes cast for choices that received at least 15% of the votes of the cast in each of the congressional districts and the statewide total. Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the only candidate and the choice of uncommitted to meet this threshold.

The total votes cast for Biden and uncommitted equals 1,510, and this is the number upon which the allocation of delegates and alternates is based. Following the required parameters and based on the verified count of the ballots the following are the pledged delegate and alternate allocations:

Statewide (22 delegates, 2 alternates):

Biden: 15 delegates and 1 alternate

Uncommitted: 7 delegates and 1 alternate

Congressional District 1 (7 delegates):

Biden: 5

Uncommitted: 2

Congressional District 2 (7 delegates):

Biden: 5

Uncommitted: 2

Party Leader and Elected Official (3 delegates):

Biden: 2

Uncommitted: 1

At-large (5 delegates):

Biden: 3

Uncommitted: 2

At-large (2 alternates):

Biden: 1

Uncommitted: 1