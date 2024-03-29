Interim rule imposes plant quarantine to combat spread of little fire ants

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has instituted an interim rule to restrict the movement of plants that may be infested with little fire ants on O‘ahu. Little fire ants can impact native biodiversity, blind pets and cause residents and farmers to move to avoid relentless stings. File photo: Maui Invasive Species Committee

An interim rule has been established by the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture to restrict the movement of plants infested with little fire ants. The action comes after more reports of the invasive species of ants in windward O‘ahu.

The restrictions involve the movement of ant-infested agricultural commodities such as live plants, propagative plant parts, cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, green waste, soil and compost, unless subjected to a treatment approved and witnessed by the department’s Plant Quarantine Branch.

On March 11, the Advisory Committee on Plants and Animals recommended approval of the interim rule. It went into effect March 26. The yearlong interim rule provides the department time to finalize permanent rules.

“The Department of Agriculture is moving forward from past policies to gain more enforcement authority to stop the spread of invasive pests,” said Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd. “Our concern is always that the department has enough personnel and resources to adequately and fairly administer potential quarantine actions such as those allowed by this interim rule.

“There is more optimism this year that more resources will be made available to the department to carry out the daunting task of eradicating and controlling invasive pests,” Hurd added.

Any person who violates this interim rule shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not less than $100, with a maximum fine of $10,000. For a second offense committed within five years of a prior conviction, the person, company or organization shall be fined not less than $500 and not more than $25,000.

While the interim rule is focused on O‘ahu, the Agriculture Department is considering similar actions for the counties of Maui and Kaua‘i. Before such rules can be applied, there are serious challenges relating to adequate Plant Quarantine Branch staffing for inspection and treatment of infested properties.

Little fire ants measure approximately 1/16 of an inch. They are a uniform pale orange, and they generally move very slowly. They are easily dislodged when disturbed. Little fire ants inflict painful stings when they get under clothing, resulting in welts and itching that can persist for weeks. Ant stings to animals result in skin issues and when stung in or near their eyes, permanent cloudiness of the eyes can occur.

Native to South America, the little fire ant was first discovered on Hawai‘i Island about 25 years ago. These ant populations have since been detected throughout most of the state, with ongoing control projects involving joint efforts between the Hawai‘i Ant Lab and the Hawai‘i Invasive Species Council. Pest control work includes the Invasive Species Committees in all counties in the state and Agriculture Department.

Suspected little fire ant infestations on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Maui may be reported to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-7378.