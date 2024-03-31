Coldwell Banker Island Properties names Garrett managing broker, general manager for Oʻahu

Chuck Garrett. PC: Coldwell Banker Island Properties.

Coldwell Banker Island Properties, one of Hawaiʻi’s largest real estate brokerages, has announced the appointment of Chuck Garrett as the managing broker and general manager for its Oʻahu operations.

In his new role, Coldwell Banker Island Properties says Garrett will be responsible for spearheading its strategic growth across Oʻahu, with a focus on residential, projects and commercial real estate sectors.

Garrett’s comprehensive strategy includes the recruitment of top performing real estate agents and key staff members, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise specific to the Oʻahu market. Furthermore, he aims to enhance the agent experience by providing agents on Oʻahu access to unparalleled support and resources. Under his leadership, the team will strive for operational excellence and a significant increase in the brokerage’s market share.

“Chuck is a consummate professional with an incredible track record of success,” said Neil Gulley, executive vice president of Coldwell Banker Island Properties, about the appointment. “With his strategic vision and passion for growth, Chuck will play a pivotal role in accelerating our agency’s expansion on Oʻahu and further solidifying our position as a leading brokerage in Hawaiʻi real estate.”

Bringing over three decades of experience in real estate sales, management, relocation and technology, Garrett has made substantial contributions to the industry. Garrett has numerous certifications and designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Certified Residential Specialist, among others.

“I am excited to join Coldwell Banker Island Properties and contribute to its continued success,” said Garrett. “I am confident that together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and elevate the experience for both our agents and their clients.”

Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Island Properties, Garrett’s passion for real estate led him across various sectors, including multifamily property management, where he played a role in training and consulting for Section-8 and Tax Credit software applications. His commitment to the real estate profession extends beyond his business endeavors, having served as president of multiple councils and boards including the Hawaiʻi Real Estate Business Institute and the Relocation Directors Council.

Born and raised in the greater Philadelphia area, Garrett moved to Hawaiʻi in 1988 and has since called it home. Alongside his professional pursuits, he enjoys traveling, spending time with his husband in Kāneʻohe and indulging in his love for reading and podcasts.