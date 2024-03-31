Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus holds Easter Basket Drive

The Women’s Legislative Caucus Co-conveners are (left to right) Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto, Rep. Linda Ichiyama, Sen. Lynn DeCoite, and Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani. PC: Courtesy Hawaiʻi State Legislature

Hawaiʻi families in need will benefit from the bipartisan Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus’ 25th Annual Easter Basket Drive at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

Beneficiaries will include clients of the Domestic Violence Action Center, Institute for Human Services, the Mohala Mai Women’s Prison Project, Parents & Children Together, and the Salvation Army Hawai‘i.

The Easter basket event is organized yearly to collect donations for local families in need.

Members from both the House and Senate, along with dedicated staff, gathered to present over 100 baskets filled with essential household items, such as laundry soap, utensils, dishware, toiletries and towels.

In keeping with Easter tradition, Central Maui Rep. Tyson Miyake and Oʻahu Sen. Brandon J.C. Elefante participated as the surprise guests Easter Bunny and Duck, respectively. Fellow lawmakers voted for them to fulfill these roles.

“It is an honor to participate in this event every year, and to work with the many fantastic organizations, including those present today, dedicated to the wellbeing of women throughout our state,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite, who represents East Maui, Upcountry, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. “I am incredibly grateful for the many who have shown up to support women and children in Hawai‘i.”

Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus is a bipartisan coalition of women legislators from the Senate and House of Representatives. They advocate for bills benefiting women and girls. In the Hawaiʻi Legislature, there are 21 women representatives among the 51 members, and eight women senators among the 25 members.

The Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus co-conveners for 2023-2024 are Sens. DeCoite and Michelle Kidani and Reps. Linda Ichiyama and Lauren Matsumoto.