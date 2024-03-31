Hyatt Regency Maui launches Nashville Nights songwriters series in April

Nashville’s Gracee Shriver is scheduled to perform at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa on April 27, 2024. PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa along Kāʻanapali Beach has announced the launch of Nashville Nights, a once-a-month songwriter’s series featuring a lineup of talented artists from Music City. The series takes place over the next six months and features a unique opportunity for guests to experience the magic behind the music.

The inaugural show is scheduled for April 27, 2024, with performances by artists Gracee Shriver and Noel Bisesti.

Shriver is a rising star in the country music scene. Starting her musical journey at a young age, Shriver discovered her passion for music and embarked on a path that led her to Nashville and stages across the country. Shriver’s journey includes being a contestant on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice,” and her participation in projects such as Oklahoma’s Women of Song. Her latest release has earned a spot on the Women of Country Spotify playlists, and she was recognized by Country Music Television in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 Belmont Country Showcases.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Joining Shriver is Noel Bisesti, another multitalented Nashville musician.

“We are excited to bring country music and Nashville to Maui and provide guests and the Maui community alike more unforgettable experiences at our resort,” said Fred Findlen, general manager at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “Hyatt Regency Maui is the perfect backdrop for this series celebrating passion, storytelling and music through the timeless art of songwriting.”

As part of the Nashville Nights series, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is offering a special promotion for attendees, available on the resort’s website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For concert tickets, visit https://bit.ly/NashvilleNightsMaui.