Rotary International president to visit Maui this April

Rotary International President Gordon R. McInally and his wife, Heather. PC: Rotary Clubs of Maui

Rotary International President Gordon R. McInally and his wife, Heather, are coming to Maui to shine a light on the impactful work Rotarians are doing in Maui’s wildfire recovery programs and projects.

A special dinner reception hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Maui, which will feature the president and his wife, is set for Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Hale Pāʻina Dining Facility on the Lahainaluna High School campus. The public is encouraged to join.

Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner while being serenaded by the talented sounds of multi-Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning artist George Kahumoku, Jr., as well as the uplifting melodies of the Kanikapila Project, an ʻukulele initiative funded by Rotary that provides instruments and lessons to students affected by the fires. The event will be moderated by Kumu Wilmont Kahaiali’i, who will serve as master of ceremonies.

Tickets for this memorable evening are priced at $30 (available until April 10) and are open to the public. Secure a spot by purchasing tickets at: https://www.givsum.com/opportunities/an-evening-with-rotary-internatonal-president-gordon-r-mcinally-dinner-and-music-0c947e5ab

For more information, reach out to Maui Rotary assistant governor, Al Weiland, at: [email protected].