HECO rolls out program for customers to streamline rooftop solar energy programs

Hawaiian Electric Co. has launched a way for customers to streamline their choices for participation in HECO’s rooftop solar energy and storage programs. PC: Screen grab from HECO website

Hawaiian Electric kicked off a new framework Monday for customers to streamline their choices for participation in the utility’s rooftop solar energy programs.

“Smart Renewable Energy” represents the next step in Hawaiian Electric’s push to bring more customer-sited renewable energy resources onto the grid as Hawai‘i strives to achieve its clean energy goals.

Smart Renewable Energy, also known as Smart DER, was developed under the oversight of the Public Utilities Commission. The program consolidates and replaces all Hawaiian Electric’s previous rooftop solar programs except for Net Energy Metering. For solar customers who want to pair their rooftop systems with energy storage, Hawaiian Electric is offering a new incentive program called Bring Your Own Device, which is replacing Battery Bonus.

On Maui, Battery Bonus will remain open to new applicants until enrolled capacity reaches 15 megawatts or until June 30, whichever comes first.

Going forward, customers who apply to install a grid-connected solar system must do so through Smart Renewable Energy. It offers an export and a non-export track. Customers enrolled in one of Hawaiian Electric’s rooftop solar or energy storage programs before Monday have several options to choose from as the company transitions to Smart Renewable Energy and Bring Your Own Device:

Net Energy Metering and NEM Plus : No changes will be required for customers in these programs.

: No changes will be required for customers in these programs. Customer Grid Supply, CGS Plus and Smart Export : Customers enrolled in these programs must transition to the Smart DER export track no later than seven years after their initial agreement date, starting Oct. 1, 2024. The transition will be done automatically by Hawaiian Electric.

: Customers enrolled in these programs must transition to the Smart DER export track no later than seven years after their initial agreement date, starting Oct. 1, 2024. The transition will be done automatically by Hawaiian Electric. Customer Self Supply or Standard Interconnection Agreement : Customers enrolled in these programs are not required to switch to Smart Renewable Energy, but if they choose to do so they will transition to the program’s non-export track.

: Customers enrolled in these programs are not required to switch to Smart Renewable Energy, but if they choose to do so they will transition to the program’s non-export track. Customers in any of the above programs have the option of transitioning to Smart Renewable Energy before their agreement end date by filling out a form on Hawaiian Electric’s website.

Battery Bonus: Customers are not required to transition to the new Bring Your Own Device program, but they have the option to do so prior to their Battery Bonus agreement ending.

“We are excited to offer our customers Smart Renewable Energy and BYOD, which give them an opportunity to offset their energy bills while helping make the grid more resilient,” said Kaiulani Shinsato, Hawaiian Electric Customer Energy Resources co-director. “Hawaiian Electric is thankful to all the stakeholders who worked so hard to bring this to fruition.”

Smart Renewable Energy and BYOD are the culmination of a multi-year regulatory effort that included input from the PUC, Hawaiian Electric, solar industry representatives and the Consumer Advocate.

The Smart Renewable Energy export rates and other information about the new programs are available here.