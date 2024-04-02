Maui News

Ocean Stewardship Fee now in place; expected to generate up to $5M annually for restoration and outreach projects

April 2, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
  • Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR

At the start of 2024, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources implemented an Ocean Stewardship Fee Program to help fund projects to protect marine resources. The Aloha I Ke Kai program collects a one dollar fee from passengers and customers that board boats with commercial use permits.

Beginning January 1, more than 500 companies with commercial use permits from the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, began collecting the fees. The department’s Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) has now established an online portal for easy and efficient reporting and payment of the fees toward the fund.

“The fee program is directed to actions that enhance the health and abundance of our ocean, which benefits Hawai‘i’s residents, visitors, and our ocean economy,” said DAR Administrator Brian Neilson. “A healthy ocean is inextricably linked to a thriving economy and our way of life.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

State officials say the program is expected to generate $1-$5 million in revenue each year. Stewardship projects supported by the fees are intended to be community-led efforts.

“Local businesses and commercial operators aren’t just collecting fees, but they’re sharing the message and teaching people about the importance of keeping Hawai‘i’s ocean waters vibrant and healthy,” said Neilson. “This is a collective effort to show how sustainable tourism and environmental care can go hand-in-hand. It’s really a win-win for the ocean, ocean users, and operators.”

DAR is allocating a fixed percentage of annual income to different project categories. Any collections that exceed what’s needed for a category, will be allocated to other projects.

  • 25% statewide day use mooring buoy
  • 20% community stewardship
  • 20% coral reef restoration
  • 10% improving coastal water quality
  • 10% education and outreach
  • 5% marine invasive species management
  • 5% commercial operator stewardship
  • 5% marine debris prevention, response and mitigation 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DAR will provide regular updates on the Aloha i ke Kai website and produce an annual report to share the success and track expenditures of the program.

Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor (Sept. 13, 2023). PC: DLNR
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments