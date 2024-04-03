Hawaiian Electric aerial inspections in Kāʻanapali area using drone technology, April 3

Hawaiian Electric will be using unmanned aircraft, or drones, for aerial inspections of its infrastructure in the Kāʻanapali, West Maui area on Wednesday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Company representatives report the Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration rules. The company has developed safety, training, operating and privacy procedures “to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews,” according to the announcement.