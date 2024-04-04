Central Maui Transit Hub expected to get certificate of occupancy April 26

A certificate of occupancy is expected this month for the new Central Maui Transit Hub. The new hub will end Maui Bus service on the Wailuku side of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. PC: Brian Perry

The Central Maui Transit Hub is expected to open this month, according to Department of Transportation Director Marc Takamori. The opening will end Maui Bus traffic within the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

In response to a request for a project update Wednesday during a Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting, Takamori said his staff had a recent meeting with project contractors, and a certificate of occupancy is expected April 26, “or around that date.”

The project is located off of Vevau Street near Kane Street in Kahului. It will replace the current transit hub on the Wailuku side of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Groundbreaking was held in February 2021.

The project is the first transit hub designed and built as a facility specifically for public bus transportation. It includes a ticket office, ADA accessible restrooms, shaded seating, bike racks, lighting and cans for trash and recycling.

Workers put finishing touches on the Central Maui Transportation Hub on Thursday morning. PC: Brian Perry

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In fiscal year 2020, the Maui Bus fixed route system had 1.37 million boardings. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.

The County’s project partners were the State of Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corp. and its project team including Fukumoto Engineering, Riecke Sunnland Kono Architects, Munekiyo Hiraga, West Maui Construction and Bowers+Kubota.

When asked by Lānaʻi Council Member Gabe Johnson about a feasibility study for the county’s operation of an inter-island ferry system, department Deputy Director Kauanoe Batangan said two bids were received after a request for proposals went out last year for work on the study.

A contractor has been selected, and the department is working to finalize the contract, he said. Both bids came under the amount budgeted for the project, so no additional funding is needed in fiscal 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Batangan said the contractor is expected to have feasibility study findings ready for Council review before next year’s annual budget cycle.

When asked about the impact of the Aug. 8 wildfires on bus services, Batangan said bus rates and fees were suspended on Aug. 9 because county buses were being used for evacuations of residents and visitors from West Maui, and they were being deployed for non-emergency medical transports, volunteers and first responders.

Department of Transportation Director Marc Takamori and Deputy Director Kauanoe Batangan respond to questions from members of the Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee. PC: Akaku screen grab

“Ridership, predictably, decreased after the Aug. 8 wildfires and slowly started to creep back up,” he said.

Ridership returned to pre-wildfire levels in March, the same time that bus rates and fees were re-instated, Batangan said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department proposes spending $53.8 million in fiscal 2025, a decrease of 2.2%, or $1.2 million, from the current fiscal year.

The department’s fixed route bus service carried 1,276,817 passenger boardings in fiscal 2023, with an on-time performance of 97%, according to its budget submission. Ridership is expected to decline to 835,000 in fiscal 2024 and to 1,200,000 in fiscal 2025.

For commuter passenger boardings, the department reported serving 103,599 in fiscal 2023. It expects commuter ridership to increase to 185,000 in fiscal 2024 and fall to 104,000 in fiscal 2025.