Fatal vehicle collision with pedestrian claims life of Lahaina woman

A 68-year-old Lahaina woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the Honoapiʻilani Highway on foot Wednesday night, has died of injuries sustained in the collision.

The incident was reported at 8:14 p.m. on April 3, on the Honoapiʻilani Highway, 400 feet north of Keawe St. in Lahaina.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the woman was dressed in dark clothing, was crossing the highway west to east outside of a marked crosswalk when a white 2017 Nissan Rogue, traveling southbound, collided into her.

As a result of this collision, the woman sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow her family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends, according to police.

The operator and passenger of the Nissan, both 17-year-old Lahaina females, did not report any injuries, police said. Both were reportedly utilizing their seatbelts at the time of the collision. The airbags did not deploy in the vehicle, according to police

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality of 2024, compared to two at the same time last year.

