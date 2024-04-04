Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large, trade wind generated seas will dominate for the next several days, and a High Surf Advisory will remain in effect for east facing shores of most islands through at least Friday. As trade winds ease this weekend, the rough east shore surf will gradually decline, and the trade wind swell will fall to around April average Monday or Tuesday. A small, medium-period north-northeast swell mixed in with the trade wind swell will trend down this evening and tonight. Thus, surf heights along north-facing shores will slowly decline throughout the next 24 hours. For southern shores, small pulses of medium period south-southeast swell and long period southwest swell may arrive this weekend, though surf along south-facing shores will remain small throughout the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
