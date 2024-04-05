Traffic fatality results in closure of Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea near Mile 7

Maui Now graphic.

Maui police have closed the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea near Mile 7 due to a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police issued a road closure notification at around 4:20 p.m., saying the Highway is closed at the Scenic Lookout on the Lahiana side, and at Kapoli Street near the Maui Golf and Sports Park in Māʻalaea on the Wailuku side. Maui police say traffic is being turned around. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.