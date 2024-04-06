Fatal motor vehicle collision on Honoapiʻilani Highway claims life of 79-year-old Lahaina woman

A 79-year-old Lahaina woman suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle collision on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported 0.6 miles north of Kapoli Street, near Mile 7 of the highway, at 3:15 p.m. on April 5, 2024.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a maroon 2018 Harley-Davidson Tri-glide motorcycle was traveling southbound and failed to slow down for stopped traffic. Subsequently, it collided into the rear of a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was stopped due to traffic.

As a result of the crash, the operator of the Harley-Davidson was ejected and died at the scene. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The operator of the Chevrolet, a 37-year-old Lahaina female, and two of its three passengers sustained minor injuries.

Police say the operator of the Harley-Davidson was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

All individuals within the Chevrolet were reportedly utilizing their seatbelts and the airbags did not deploy in the vehicle, according to the investigation.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s third traffic fatality of 2024, compared to four at the same time last year.