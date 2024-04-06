Workshop set April 26 for small-business owners seeking work with the government

The Malcom Center in Kīhei will host a one-day Spring Mentor-Protégé Program Workshop on April 26. (PC: Maui Economic Development Board)

Small-business owners are invited to a Spring Mentor-Protégé Program Workshop from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 at the Maui Economic Development Board’s Malcom Center in Kīhei.

The workshop aims to help small and non-traditional business operators who want to learn how to be a subcontractor for the Department of Defense or Air Force. Businesses include those that provide construction work and food, landscaping or janitorial services.

To register, visit here.

The event is hosted by Global Resources Solutions Inc. and Nipoa Standard on behalf of Air Force Office of Small Business Programs, in collaboration with the Pacific Impact Zone and the Maui Economic Development Board.

The Malcom Center is at 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5.

The event includes breakfast and lunch.

Since 1991, the Mentor-Protégé Program has offered substantial assistance to small, disadvantaged businesses, helping them expand the overall base of their marketplace participation to produce more jobs and increase national income. The program assists small businesses (protégés) to successfully compete for prime contract and subcontract awards by partnering with typically large companies (mentors) under individual, project-based agreements.