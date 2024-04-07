Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:58 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:59 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:14 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores remains elevated due to strong trade wind-generated short period seas, but heights have fallen below High Surf Advisory criteria today. Surf along east facing shores will continue to gradually decline as winds ease over the next few days. A small, medium-period northwest swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak Tuesday, and hold through Wednesday. Since the small swell will begin arriving just as east wrap from wind waves begins to decline, surf heights for north facing shores likely will not change much over the next 24 hours, followed by a slight bump through mid-week. For southern shores, small pulses of medium period south-southeast swell and long period southwest swell will move through over the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.