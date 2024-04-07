Maui’s Kamalei Kawaʻa joins Robert Cazimero, Keauhou in Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2024 concert



















Hawaiian Airlines May Day 2024 presented by Mele continues the annual Lei Day tradition by the Brothers Cazimero with Keauhou, the 19-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning group, returning to headline the concert experience alongside special guests, including Maui’s own Kamalei Kawaʻa, Robert Cazimero and Hālau Nā Kamalei o Līlīlehua.

The live concert will be on Monday, May 1, from 5-9 p.m. at the Great Lawn of Bishop Museum. Concert tickets are available for purchase at mele.com. Audiences around the world can enjoy the live broadcast on May 1 at 7 p.m., exclusively on mele.com.

As a production of nonprofit organization Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, the concert will feature performances of mele, hula, and moʻolelo that will not only serve to entertain, but to educate. Producer and executive director, Zachary Lum, explains that “the theme of this year’s show emphasizes the importance of lineage.” Lum adds, “Lineage is the essence of Hawaiian culture, especially in mele and hula, where knowledge is passed down from generation to generation. May Day will highlight keepers of lineage – of legacy – as living reminders that Hawaiians can endure centuries of change, so long as we tend to the lineages that connect us.”

The cultural celebration will be another memorable chapter in the series of May Day concerts with the joint support of co-title sponsors Hawaiian Airlines and Mele.com, and the following sponsors: Hawaii Tourism Authority, Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu, Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, Accel Rentals, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikīkī Beach, Okinakalani Ltd., Zippys, Hoʻomau Hawaiʻi Market, Noho Home, Hawaiian Host, and more.

“Our purpose to connect people with aloha begins with honoring the traditions of our island home, and we’re excited to set the stage for a celebration of one of our most cherished holidays by showcasing several of Hawaiʻi’s greatest musicians,” said Nakanelua-Richards.

Co-presenting sponsor, Mele.com, will be the exclusive broadcast platform for this year’s concert. This year’s co-hosts are Billy V. and Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, director of community and cultural relations at Hawaiian Airlines.