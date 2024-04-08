Rotarians donate dictionaries to Kūlanihākoʻi High School

Rotary members Joanne Laird, (from left) Al Weiland; students Reanna Ferguson (10th grade), Aaliyah Bates (10th grade), Mart Ejay Fagaragan (10th grade), Luke Adams (9th grate); Rotary members Jim Fritch and Jay Satenstein pose with dictionaries in front of Kulanihako`i High School.

After learning of a need for dictionary books at the new Kūlanihākoʻi High School, Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea and Lahaina Sunset donated 35 dictionaries to the school’s English Department.

The request came from Lauren Lott, the school’s curriculum coordinator who remembered the generosity of the Rotary Clubs of Maui that provided dictionaries to third-grade students at elementary schools in Maui County. Lott reached out to Joanne Laird, the Maui Rotary Island Resource chair. She asked if any Rotary clubs might have dictionaries to spare for their school, and the 35 dictionaries were ready for delivery within two weeks.

During a tour of the Kīhei campus, Rotarians saw that the school’s library was empty of books and not yet ready for students. The members of the Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea saw an opportunity to make a difference and began brainstorming fundraising ideas to fill the library shelves.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea and are grateful for their support in our classrooms and potentially beyond,” Lott said.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea, its community service projects and how to get involved, send email to President Jay Satenstein at [email protected].

Rotary members Jim Fritch, Jay Satenstein, Joanne Laird and Al Weiland rest on the steps of the amphitheater with Curriculum Coordinator Lauren Lott (in black shirt) after the tour of the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus.