Sen. Hirono joins colleagues in recognizing the importance of US-Japan alliance

As the Japanese Prime Minister Fumuio Kishida’s visits to Washington this week, a bipartisan resolution has been introduced to underscore the strength and importance of the United State-Japan alliance.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), the only Japanese-American serving in the Senate, spearheaded the resolution alongside Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD), Jim Risch (R-ID), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Bill Haggerty (R-TN). The resolution reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the United States to Japan and the broader Indo-Pacific community.

“At a time of global instability, the alliance between the United States and Japan is critical,” said Sen. Hirono. “As the only Japanese-American serving in the Senate, I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this resolution recognizing the importance of the relationship between our two countries and our shared commitment to ensuring peace and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida to Washington, D.C. this week as we work to further strengthen our alliance.”

This resolution builds upon previous bipartisan efforts led by Sen. Hirono, including a letter co-authored with Sen. Haggerty urging the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to invite Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address a Joint Session of Congress during his official visit to the US this month. A joint meeting with Kishida and members of congress will indeed take place on Thursday, April 11.

A companion resolution will also be introduced this week in the House of Representatives by Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY).

Among its provisions, the bipartisan resolution also:

Reaffirms the United States’ extended deterrence commitments to Japan;

Commits to strengthening and deepening US-Japan diplomatic, economic, security, and people-to-people ties;

Acknowledges that 2024 marks the 64th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Between the United States and Japan;

Applauds Japan’s recent historic steps to modernize its national security and defense policy, including its commitments to increase defense spending;

Celebrates and encourages continued close coordination between the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan to address shared challenges;

Recognizes Japan for its strong leadership as the G7 host nation in 2023; and

Recognizes Japan’s strong and unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion.

The full text of the resolution is available here.

Sen. Hirono, a leading champion of US-Japan relations in Congress, previously met with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe several times in Japan and in the United States. In 2021, Sen. Hirono was honored by the Japanese government with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, in recognition of her work to strengthen bilateral relations and promoting legislative exchanges between Japan and the United States.