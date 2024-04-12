Celebrate Maui’s performing artists at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this month

Maui Community Band (File: 2020). PC: DTL Hawaiʻi, LLC

The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center hosts several performing arts studios this month. April has an engaging performing arts lineup with events that include live music, theater performances and the grand opening of a new dance studio.

Kanikapila Thursdays

The month of activities begins with Kanikapila Thursdays, a bi-weekly “backyard jam sesh” with locally grown Maui artists, keiki crafts, and yard games, sponsored by Yard Games Hawaiʻi. This month’s featured artist, Chayce Tancayo, will be at Center Court on April 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Maui Community Band

Maui Community Band will stop by Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, April 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for their Spring Concert. Stay a while following the concert to see a special performance by the Maui Onstage Education and Youth Program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Maui Onstage is located on the east wing of the mall across from Mastercuts and offers a variety of classes for keiki wanting to expand their thespian experience.

Maui Music Conservatory

Maui Music Conservatory will be showcasing the talents of their students on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with piano performances. Maui Music Conservatory is located on the first floor across from Classy Nails and offers piano, strings and voice lessons to students of all ages.

Wonderful World of Aloha (starting May 1)

The month will wrap with the grand opening of Wonderful World of Aloha, a 1,500 square-foot dance studio and three galleries with permanent exhibits displaying the costumes, artifacts, and instruments. The Wonderful World of Aloha will be located on the second level of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center next to Fun Factory, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 1.

“We’re thrilled to showcase the experiences awaiting visitors at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Our Maui community is full of diverse cultures and creativity,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “While shopping is undoubtedly a highlight, we’re equally excited about the array of opportunities beyond the storefronts.”

For the full list of events this April, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.