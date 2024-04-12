Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2024

April 12, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 05:57 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:37 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will persist across north facing shores through tomorrow, with background energy from the northwest and north expected. An upward trend is expected late Saturday and Sunday as the arrival of a small long-period north-northwest swell coincides with a more significant pulse of medium-period northwest swell from the nearby surface low. Surf could approach low end High Surf Advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday. The swell will decline Wednesday and Thursday as it shifts out of the north-northwest. 


A small, long-period south-southwest swell should arrive tonight and hold through the weekend, but southerly winds will lead to choppy conditions along southerly exposures. Another small pulse of south swell will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will decline over the weekend as locally strong winds trend down and veer out of the south. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
