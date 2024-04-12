Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 05:57 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:37 AM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will persist across north facing shores through tomorrow, with background energy from the northwest and north expected. An upward trend is expected late Saturday and Sunday as the arrival of a small long-period north-northwest swell coincides with a more significant pulse of medium-period northwest swell from the nearby surface low. Surf could approach low end High Surf Advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday. The swell will decline Wednesday and Thursday as it shifts out of the north-northwest.

A small, long-period south-southwest swell should arrive tonight and hold through the weekend, but southerly winds will lead to choppy conditions along southerly exposures. Another small pulse of south swell will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will decline over the weekend as locally strong winds trend down and veer out of the south.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.