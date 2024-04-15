2024 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade calling for entries



















The 2024 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a is set for Saturday, June 15, 2024. Due to the Lahaina fires, the day-long events will be relocated to Central Maui, featuring a parade route along Ka‘ahumanu Avenue and a ho‘olaule‘a at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. This year’s Hawai’i-wide theme is “He Inoa No Kalaninui Kamehameha” – Honor to Kamehameha the Great. The application is accessible online for parade entries to apply, with a deadline of May 24, 2024.

The parade route will start from Maui Lani Parkway to Waiehu Beach Road along Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Further details regarding parade staging will be provided once an application is approved.

For parade entry Google forms along with rules, judging criteria, and more visit: https://forms.gle/7MHsFcHtztYLt2cw7

Parade entry:

Float: Any decorated, self-propelled vehicle, or a trailer, pulled by another vehicle which when decorated, no longer resembles said vehicle. Maximum Height Allowed: 20 feet from street level to highest point.

Decorated vehicle: Any vehicle (car, truck, golf cart, etc.) which still resembles said vehicle after decorations have been added. Maximum Height Allowed: 20 feet from street level to highest point.

Marching units: Precision drill teams, flag units, cheering squads, marching bands, military marching units, etc., whose movements or routines are in cadence or unison.

Walking units: A group or organization whose members walk the route and does not qualify under the aforementioned category.

Divisions:

Commercial: Incorporated establishments in business for profit. Participants of this type have an entry fee of $50.

Non-Commercial: Nonprofit organizations, schools, and community groups. Participants of this type have no entry fee.

“Due to the fires in Lahaina, we are relocating our commemoration to Central Maui. This route holds historical significance as a parade route from many years ago for Maui’s Kamehameha Day,” said Fujiwara, the event coordinator. “While we eagerly await the opportunity to return to Front St., for now, we invite everyone to join us along Ka‘ahumanu Ave. on Saturday, June 15. Following the parade, we encourage you to follow us to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center for our ho‘olaule‘a.”

Ka‘ahumanu Avenue will be closed Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Lunaliho St. to Waiehu Beach Road. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Organizers say this is a commemoration more than a celebration. “As a reminder, this parade is to honor our Aliʻi nui and his lineage, therefore while everyone may have different reasons for a parade and while we want to have a fun-filled opportunity for sharing your talents and highlighting your organization, this parades function is to honor our ali‘i nui, Kamehameha I and his lineage. Please consider this when creating what your participation piece will look like,” organizers said.

Sponsors include: the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Pacific Media Group and KPOA 93.5FM, and Lokahi Pacific.