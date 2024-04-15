Maui News

Wind Advisory for the summit of Haleakalā until 6 a.m. Tuesday; Cold front continues eastward

April 15, 2024, 5:36 AM HST
Haleakalā summit photo by Wendy Osher.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the summit of Haleakalā on Maui until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The forecast calls for southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.

Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. As a precaution, motorists are advised to consider postponing travel to the summit until conditions improve.

Forecasters with the NWS say a wet pattern will continue over the eastern end of the state today as a cold front around Maui County continues eastward. Meanwhile, light to moderate west-northwest winds with drier air filling in from west to east will continue in the wake of the front as high pressure builds north of the state.

Expect a more typical trade wind pattern to return with showers favoring windward and mauka locations Wednesday through the second half of the week, according to the forecast.

