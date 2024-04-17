Maui Surf Forecast for April 18, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 04:45 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:54 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:47 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:19 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf along S facing shores hold through Thursday as overlapping S swells maintain elevated surf through the end of the week. The current NW swell becomes increasingly N as it gradually subsides through Thursday. A small N swell will bring a modest bump to exposed shorelines during the latter half of the weekend. Surf along E facing shores remains small.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.