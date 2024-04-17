Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 18, 2024

April 17, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 04:45 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 11:54 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:47 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:19 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf along S facing shores hold through Thursday as overlapping S swells maintain elevated surf through the end of the week. The current NW swell becomes increasingly N as it gradually subsides through Thursday. A small N swell will bring a modest bump to exposed shorelines during the latter half of the weekend. Surf along E facing shores remains small. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
