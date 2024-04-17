Sugimura introduces resolution to recognize Upcountry post offices

The combined retail staff of the Makawao and Pukalani Post Offices (left) and the retail staff of the Kula Post Office (right) celebrate their success and recognition. The US Postal Service recently recognized the Kula, Makawao and Pukalani Post Offices as among its very best postal retail offices in the entire nation. PC: USPS.

Maui County Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura has introduced a resolution to recognize Upcountry post offices for being among the best in the United States. The proposed ceremonial resolution will be taken up at the Council’s April 19 regular meeting.

Resolution 24-85 recognizes the Kula, Makawao and Pukalani post offices for their excellence in the US Postal Service’s Retail Customer Experience program. The program evaluates customer experience in the areas of appearance, wait time, employee engagement and in safety and service.

The Kula and Makawao post offices recently received 45th consecutive perfect scores, resulting in a tie for the second longest perfect score streak in the nation. Pukalani Post Office received 32 consecutive perfect scores, good for the sixth longest streak in the nation.

“The tremendous scores achieved by the Kula, Makawao and Pukalani post offices confirm what we have long experienced Upcountry,” said Sugimura, who represents the Upcountry residency area on the County Council. “These postal workers serve our community with a welcoming sense of family, while maintaining exemplary professionalism.”

The Council meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers in the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku. Testimony can be provided in person and via Teams. The meeting can also be viewed via Akakū, cable Channel 53. The meeting link and further information can be found on the County Council’s website, mauicounty.us.