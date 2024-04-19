Public input sought for future transportation projects on Maui

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input as it develops a list of transportation projects to be prioritized. A list of projects will be vetted and added in its TIP or Transportation Improvement Program, a document to help facilitate federal funding for Maui.

A current draft of the TIP is available on mauimpo.org, as well as a list of projects gathered in 2019 that needs to be updated to reflect current events.

“Along with our State and County partners, Maui MPO acknowledges the challenges and ongoing wildfire recovery efforts at this time, yet we remain committed to ensuring the continued development and improvement of transportation infrastructure vital to the island’s well-being and prosperity,” said Pam Eaton, Maui MPO executive director. “I encourage all districts to share their ideas, suggestions and comments, using our platform as an opportunity to reimagine Maui’s transportation future.”

All projects must meet the goals of Maui MPO’s Hele Mai Maui, our long-range transportation plan. The goals are to:

Improve safety and promote health

Enhance cultural and natural resources, climate resiliency, and sustainability

Expand mobility choices to reduce traffic congestion

Connect and strengthen communities to improve quality of life

Maintain assets and invest strategically for economic vitality

The TIP includes all transportation projects on Maui that use federal highway or transit money. Projects included important roadway repaving and bridge repairs, as well as safety improvements, new paths and trails, traffic signals, bus stops and shelters, and complete streets projects.

Go to mauimpo.org to submit project ideas before May 20.